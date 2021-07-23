Tokio
Brasil se exhibió este miércoles en su debut contra China (0-5) y dejó además dos récords para la historia de los Juegos Olímpicos, con Marta, que ya ha marcado en cinco ediciones consecutivas, la que más en categoría masculina y femenina, y Formiga, que se convirtió, con siete, en la deportista de equipo con más participaciones olímpicas.
Marta, seis veces elegida la mejor jugadora del mundo por la FIFA, afronta los Juegos con el objetivo de dar a su selección su primera medalla de oro, consciente de que a los 35 años esta puede ser su última oportunidad. Y no tardó en demostrar que llega en forma.
Firmó dos de los cinco goles del conjunto brasileño, el que abrió el marcador y el que supuso ya la sentencia (3-0), con dos disparos potentes recogiendo el balón suelto en el área. No ha perdido el olfato gracias a esto logró ver puerta en sus quintos Juegos Olímpicos de forma consecutiva, más que nadie tanto en categoría femenina como masculina.
Y fue un día de celebración para Brasil, ya que Miraildes Maciel Mota "Formiga" se convirtió en la deportista de equipo con más participaciones en una cita Olímpica, con siete. Y no lo ha logrado teniendo un papel residual en el equipo a pesar de tener 43 años, sino que fue titular y jugó 72 minutos en la victoria frente a China.
A la canarinha le queda por delante otro hito, este colectivo, como colgarse al fin la medalla de oro, ya que solo se ha subido al podio para colgarse dos medallas de plata -Atenas 2004 y Pekin 2008-.
