Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Nissan Una juez de Barcelona reconoce por primera vez la muerte de trabajador por amianto en la fábrica de Nissan

El operario desarrollaba sus funciones como técnico de mantenimiento y reparador mecánico en la fábrica de la multinacional japonesa en Montcada i Reixac (Barcelona) y la sentencia considera acreditado que en esta planta de Nissan había amianto hasta el año 1994

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El interior de la fábrica de Nissan en la Zona Franca, Barcelona / Efe

El interior de la fábrica de Nissan en la Zona Franca, Barcelona / Efe

El Juzgado Social 9 de Barcelona ha dictado la primera sentencia en España que atribuye la muerte de un extrabajador de Nissan a la exposición al amianto en el puesto de trabajo.

En un comunicado del miércoles, el Col·lectiu Ronda, que ha llevado el caso, ha informado de que la resolución considera de origen laboral el mesotelioma —cáncer de pleura— que causó la muerte del empleado.

El mesotelioma es una patología mortal que tiene como único origen conocido la inhalación de fibras de asbesto y que, según el Cuadro de Enfermedades Profesionales de la Seguridad Social, está vinculado a la fabricación de guarniciones para frenos y embragues y tareas de reparación de vehículos de automóvil.

El operario desarrollaba sus funciones como técnico de mantenimiento y reparador mecánico en la fábrica de la multinacional japonesa en Montcada i Reixac (Barcelona).

La sentencia del juzgado barcelonés considera acreditado que en esta planta de Nissan había amianto hasta el año 1994, principalmente procedente de las pastillas y discos de freno que la empresa utilizaba en la fabricación de sus vehículos y que adquiría de la multinacional Bendix.

También señala que las pastillas de freno no eran el "único elemento" que contenían amianto en la planta de Nissan y que también se podía encontrar en las prensas de estampación, que se encargan de revisar el departamento donde trabajaba el operario fallecido.

Asimismo, el Col·lectiu Ronda ha indicado que una sentencia de abril de 2018, también llevada por la cooperativa de abogados, responsabilizó el amianto contenido en estos componentes del cáncer de pulmón que causó la muerte de un extrabajador e la planta de Bendix en Parets del Vallès (Barcelona). 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad