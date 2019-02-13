Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Un juez de Buenos Aires ordena que el metro sea gratis si no funcionan las escaleras mecánicas o los ascensores

En el fallo, el magistrado relata que las estaciones del servicio de la capital argentina empeoraron hasta el punto de detectar fallos en "51 medios de accesibilidad".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Metro de Buenos Aires. METROVÍAS/Archivo

Metro de Buenos Aires. METROVÍAS/Archivo

Un juez de Buenos Aires ha dictaminado en una simbólica sentencia que Metrovías, la empresa responsable del servicio de metro en la capital argentina, no puede cobrar a los usuarios si no funcionan las escaleras mecánicas o los ascensores de las estaciones, aunque la compañía ya ha anunciado que recurrirá.

El titular del Juzgado de Primera Instancia en lo Contencioso Administrativo y Tributario número 2, Roberto Andrés Gallardo, ha considerado legítima la queja de un usuario y ha sentenciado que los pasajeros "se encontrarán exentos de abonar la tarifa fijada para acceder al servicio regular" de metro si no funcionan "los medios mecánicos de elevación".

Así, ha instado a Metrovías a adoptar las medidas necesarias para garantizar que el usuario no paga por el servicio en el momento de entrar o para reintegrar el importe en caso de que la queja llegue con el pasajero ya en el interior de las instalaciones, según el texto recogido por el diario La Nación.

Según detalló Gallardo, se inspeccionó en tres oportunidades las estaciones de la red y, en lugar de mejorar, la situación fue empeorando hasta el punto de detectar en la tercera visita –el 7 de febrero de 2019– fallos en "51 medios de accesibilidad".

Fuentes de Metrovías consultadas por La Nación han tachado de "arbitrario" el fallo y han advertido de que presentarán recurso. En este sentido, han defendido que el servicio cuenta con un plan de accesibilidad "en plena implementación" que ha sido entregado al juez durante el proceso judicial.

La empresa ha alegado que desde que la ciudad se hizo cargo del servicio en 2013, el índice de funcionamiento ha mejorado considerablemente, de tal forma que las escaleras útiles han pasado del 82 al 94 por ciento y los ascensores del 67 al 88 por ciento. "En la red hay un total de 270 escaleras mecánicas y 100 ascensores distribuidos en las 6 líneas", ha afirmado.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad