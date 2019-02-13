La titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 9 de Málaga ha citado para el 22 de febrero en calidad de investigado por un delito de homicidio imprudente al dueño de la finca de Totalán (Málaga) donde está el pozo en el que cayó y en el que murió el niño de 2 años Julen el pasado 13 de enero.

De este modo la juez avala la petición de la Fiscalía malagueña, que solicitó la imputación. Tras estudiar toda la documentación, atestados e informes, el Ministerio Público estimaba que "ya se pueden hacer varias hipótesis de los momentos previos de la fatal caída del pequeño y, por tanto, procede depurar, si es que las hubiere, las responsabilidades penales de las personas intervinientes".

También tendrá que declarar el empresario que efectuó el pozo, Antonio Sánchez, pero en calidad de testigo, al igual que los padres de Julen, José Roselló y Victoria García, cuatro guardias civiles y los senderistas que llegaron al lugar a auxiliar a los padres del niño, entre otros.

La obra que se realizó en la finca no contaba con los permisos necesarios para ejecutar el pozo de 100 metros, tal y como reconoció la Junta de Andalucía.



¿Por qué el pozo no estaba sellado?

David Serrano, dueño de la finca de Totalán, aseguró hace unos días que protegió con dos bloques de hormigón el agujero que hizo el responsable de una empresa especializada y que, según él, había dejado "abierto"; que advirtió el día en el que ocurrieron los hechos del peligro de que alguien pudiera meter un pie, pero que "jamás" pensó que un niño pudiera caber por ese agujero.

"Eso no nunca me lo voy a perdonar, el que no haya visto ese peligro allí", ha aseguró David Serrano en rueda de prensa, al tiempo que manifestó que desde aquel día todo le da igual: "Ha sido Julen, pero podría haber sido mi niña chiquita de dos años", lamentó

