El juez deja en libertad con medidas cautelares al padre del bebé de dos meses hospitalizado en Barcelona por una paliza

El titular del juzgado de guardia de Arenys de Mar (Barcelona) ha decretado este sábado libertad provisional con medidas cautelares, comparecer semanalmente en el juzgado y retirada del pasaporte, del joven de 21 años que fue detenido como presunto autor de una paliza a su hijo, un bebé de dos meses que está hospitalizado.
Según ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC), el magistrado también ha impuesto al progenitor la prohibición de acercarse a su hijo a una distancia de 500 metros y no podrá salir de España.
El bebé evoluciona favorablemente en la UCI pediátrica del Hospital Vall d'Hebron con varias heridas y fracturas compatibles con malos tratos.
El padre está acusado de un delito de lesiones y otro de maltrato en el ámbito familiar, delitos por los que el juez ha abierto la causa.
El Síndic de Greuges, Rafael Ribó, ha abierto este sábado una investigación de oficio para comprobar cual ha sido la actuación de la Generalitat en este caso de presuntos malos tratos.
Los Mossos d'Esquadra detuvieron el pasado jueves al padre del bebé después de que el hospital activara el protocolo de actuaciones contra el maltrato al ver las heridas que sufría el menor, que fue llevado al hospital por su madre, una joven de 18 años.
La Generalitat también ha abierto un expediente para investigar la asistencia previa que había recibido el bebé, ya que algunas de las heridas que tenía eran de hacía varios días y había sido asistido en otros centros sanitarios de la comarca del Maresme sin advertir que las lesiones podrían ser por malos tratos.
El Síndic de Greuges ha informado este sábado de que se dirigirá a la administración municipal, a la Dirección General de Atención a la Infancia y la Adolescencia (DGAIA), que ya ha retirado la tutela a los padres, y al Departamento de Salud para conocer la intervención de las administraciones implicadas en la prevención de este posible caso de maltrato infantil y valorar el funcionamiento de los protocolos de coordinación existentes.
"Hay que determinar en cualquier caso si puede haber signos previos no detectados adecuadamente por parte de las referidas instancias", ha señalado el defensor de los catalanes.
