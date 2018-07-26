Público
El juez fija una fianza de 460.000 euros para el presunto autor del crimen de Susqueda

El magistrado encargado de juzgar el doble crimen del pantano de Susqueda , en agosto del año pasado, ha impuesto una fianza de casi medio millón de euros al único acusado de las muertes, que ya fue detenido en febrero y que, hasta ahora, se encontraba en prisión sin fianza.

El presunto autor del doble homicidio de Susqueda, Jordi Magentí (i), acompañado de los mosos d'esquadra en el momento de acceder a una casa de Anglès. /EFE

Los Mossos deteniendo al presunto autor del crimen en el pantano de Susqueda. - EFE

El titular del Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción 2 de Santa Coloma de Farners (Gerona) ha fijado una fianza de 460.000 euros para el presunto autor del doble crimen del pantano de Susqueda, al considerar que hay "indicios suficientes de criminalidad" contra él en la causa.

En un auto del 24 de julio, notificado este mismo jueves y recogido por Europa Press, el juez vuelve a reproducir todos los indicios que se han ido recogiendo contra Jordi M.G., que apuntan a que supuestamente mató a los jóvenes Marc H. y Paula M. el 24 de agosto de 2017 en la playa de la Rierica con un arma de fuego y que se habría deshecho de los cadáveres arrojándolos junto con su coche y un kayak en el pantano.

Tras la demanda de la Fiscalía para que se fijara fianza, el juez estipula la cifra en base al número de parientes a los que, de ser condenado, el sospechoso deberá resarcir -padres y hermanos--, y ordena que en caso de no abonarla en el plazo de un día, se embarguen todos sus bienes.

La defensa de Jordi M.G., que ejerce el abogado Benet Salellas, rechaza la estipulación de la fianza al ver un posible abuso de derecho de la Fiscalía por el momento procesal en el que se solicita, en medio de la instrucción y no una vez se termine o al comenzar, cuando fue detenido.

Asimismo, basan su oposición a la fianza en que no hay suficientes indicios criminales contra el detenido que obren en el sumario de la causa, que puedan justificar dicha medida cautelar.

