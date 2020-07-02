Un juez investiga a un responsable de la piscina de la Casa de Campo de Madrid por trato discriminatorio a menores migrantes

madrid
El Juzgado de Instrucción número 45 de Madrid investiga a uno de los encargados de la piscina municipal de la Casa de Campo por la presunta comisión de un delito discriminatorio hacia varios menores extranjeros no acompañados (menas) en agosto de 2019, han informado fuentes jurídicas.
A instancias del fiscal, el juez toma declaración este jueves al encargado en esa fecha del turno de tarde de la piscina de El Lago, Francisco G., quien el día de los hechos, el 8 de agosto de 2019, habría proferido insultos xenófobos a varios menores del centro situado en la Casa de Campo.
También prestarán testimonio ante el juez la directora del centro de menores, así como varias educadoras que acompañaban a los menas a las piscina cuando se produjeron los insultos de carácter racista.
Al lugar de los hechos, se desplazaron varios agentes policiales. Al parecer, el encargado del turno de tarde también se habría enfrentado a ellos. El atestado se remitió a la Fiscalía, que remitió la denuncia por delito de odio a los juzgados para la judicialización del caso.
En el informe de los hechos, el centro de menores de la Casa de Campo, gestionado por la Fundación Diagrama, alegó que los menores habían recibido "un trato discriminatorio" en la piscina con "comentarios obscenos y xenófobos".
