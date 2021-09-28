Estás leyendo: Un juez de Lugo no aprecia delito en grabar a mujeres orinando en la calle y subir las imágenes a webs pornográficas

El magistrado, que ya archivó el caso en marzo pasado, argumenta que las imágenes se obtuvieron en la vía pública y que "no se aprecia el ánimo tendencial de quebrantar la resistencia física y moral" de las mujeres que fueron grabadas con cámara oculta en la fiesta de A Maruxaina de Cervo (Lugo).

Protesta mujeres Lugo
Imagen de archivo de una manifestación en apoyo a las 87 mujeres que en 2019 fueron grabadas mientras orinaban en las fiestas de A Maruxaina, en lugo. Archivo / Europa Press

Lugo

Actualizado:

Por segunda vez, el juez que instruye el caso de las grabaciones con cámara oculta en la fiesta de A Maruxaina de Cervo (Lugo) ha vuelto a desestimar la denuncia al considerar que no existe delito en grabar a mujeres orinando en la calle captados con cámara oculta y subirlo posteriormente a páginas web pornográficas, algunas de ellas de pago.

En un auto emitido a principios de este mes septiembre que ya ha sido recurrido por la asociación Mujeres En Igualdad Burela (Bumei) ante la Audiencia Provincial de Lugo, el juez Pablo Muñoz Vázquez desestima el recurso presentado por el colectivo al primer archivo de la causa, dictado por él mismo a mediados de marzo.

El juez argumenta que los hechos denunciados no constituyen un delito contra la intimidad o el derecho a la propia imagen porque las imágenes se obtuvieron en la vía pública, por lo que deberían ser tratados por la vía civil y no la penal.

También rechaza que las grabaciones supongan un delito contra la integridad moral, en este caso porque "no se aprecia el ánimo tendencial de quebrantar la resistencia física y moral" de las mujeres que fueron filmadas mientras hacían sus necesidades durante la celebración de las fiestas de A Maruxaina del año 2019.

Por lo tanto, el juez instructor se reafirma en la decisión dictada hace seis meses y acuerda el sobreseimiento provisional de la denuncia.

El colectivo denunciante, que organizó una movilización en la que participaron centenares de personas tras el archivo de la denuncia en marzo, espera ahora a la decisión de la Audiencia Provincial de Lugo, que debe resolver un recurso de apelación.

El criterio del juez instructor difiere del que tiene Fiscalía, que considera que hay un delito contra la intimidad y estima que "alternativamente" puede existir también otro contra la integridad moral de las víctimas.

