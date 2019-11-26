Un juzgado de Huesca ha ordenado a la Policía Nacional que practique once detenciones en una nueva fase de la operación Oikos contra el presunto amaño en partidos de fútbol de Primera, Segunda y Tercera División, según han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes de la investigación.
Agentes de la Unidad de Delincuencia Especializada y Violenta (UDEV) han detenido a nueve personas este martes, entre ellas varios jugadores en activo, según ha adelantado El País, que incluye entre los arrestados a Pichu Atienza, que actualmente forma parte de la plantilla del Real Zaragoza.
Francisco Javier Atienza Valverde fue arrestado esta mañana, mientras que el expresidente azulgrana Agustín Lasaosa y el anterior jefe de los servicios médicos Juan Carlos Galindo han vuelto a ser detenidos, tal y como informa el Heraldo de Aragón.
Asimismo, el ex jugador del Huesca Íñigo López vuelve a aparecer entre la lista de los arrestados desde la primera fase de la operación.
La investigación llevó el pasado mes de mayo a la detención de los exfutbolistas Carlos Aranda y Raúl Bravo, a los que se considera presuntos cabecillas de la trama de amaños de partidos. Según informes policiales a los que tuvo acceso Europa Press, ambos estarían encargados de captar jugadores para convenir resultados que luego propiciaban ganancias en apuestas.
Las pesquisas policiales se iniciaron con una denuncia del Comité de Competición de la Real Federación Española de Fútbol ante la Fiscalía Provincial de Huesca a raíz las presuntas irregularidades detectadas en el partido que disputaban el Huesca contra el Nástic de Tarragona y su relación con las apuestas deportivas de este encuentro.
