Las cloacas de la prensa Una jueza condena a Eduardo Inda a rectificar una noticia falsa sobre el secretario general de Facua

La magistrada estima la demanda de Rubén Sánchez y obliga al medio de Inda a destacar en su portada durante un día entero la rectificación, así como en sus cuentas de Twitter y Facebook.

Eduardo Inda en 'La Sexta Noche'.

La titular del Juzgado de Primera Instancia número 37 de Madrid ha estimado íntegramente la demanda presentada por el secretario general de FACUA-Consumidores en Acción, Rubén Sánchez, contra Okdiario y su director, Eduardo Inda, por negarse a rectificar información falsa sobre él.

En su sentencia, dictada este jueves tras el juicio celebrado el día anterior, la magistrada Ana María Álvarez de Yraola condena a los demandados a "publicar y difundir el texto de rectificación" planteado por Sánchez "con relevancia semejante a la información rectificada [...], sin comentarios ni apostillas".

Dicha rectificación tendrá que ser publicada "en el periódico digital Okdiario, destacándose en la portada durante un día, y en el interior". Además, el medio que dirige Inda deberá "publicar un tuit en su cuenta de Twitter, y a publicar un mensaje en su página de Facebook, estos dos últimos con sendos enlaces a la rectificación publicada".

Cumpliendo con lo establecido por la ley reguladora del derecho de rectificación, el fallo plantea que la publicación de la rectificación "se llevará a cabo dentro de los tres días siguientes a la notificación de esta sentencia". Contra esta sentencia cabe recurso en el plazo de cinco días desde su notificación.

El pasado 28 de octubre el medio de Eduardo Inda publicó la siguiente noticia: "El líder de la podemita de Facua condenado por insultar a una tuitera a la que tendrá que pagar 6.000 €". Rubén Sánchez, como se puede leer en la sentencia, "habiendo dirigido el día 1 de noviembre escrito ejercitando el derecho de rectificación, con entrega el día tres, el periódico de Inda no publicó la rectificación solicitada ni ninguna otra clase de texto alternativo", por lo que finalmente Sánchez denunció el asunto en los tribunales, que han terminado por darle la razón. 

