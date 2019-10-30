Público
La jueza del tarot Suspenden dos meses a la jueza "pitonisa" por tramitar indultos a presos

La magistrada ya había sido investigada por anunciarse como tarotista y vidente y llevar a cabo estas prácticas. Repartía octavillas publicitarias anunciándose como pitonista "con gran experiencia en echar las cartas de tarot".

Imagen de archivo de María Jesús García Pérez.

El Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) ha suspendido dos meses a la magistrada María Jesús Pérez García, también conocida como la jueza pitonisa o la jueza del tarot, por tramitar indultos a varios presos en centros penitenciarios cuando era titular del Juzgado de Vigilancia Penitenciaria número 3 de Lugo. 

La Comisión Disciplinaria ha acordado sancionar a la magistrada en el ejercicio de sus funciones por entender que cometió "una falta muy grave de ignorancia inexcusable", prevista en el art. 417.14 de la LOPJ, cuando era titular del mencionado juzgado. 

Pérez García estuvo destinada en ese órgano judicial entre noviembre de 2016 y junio de 2019. Según han trasladado fuentes judiciales, el caso está relacionado con varias resoluciones dictadas por la magistrada en el marco de la tramitación de expedientes de peticiones de indulto a internos en centros penitenciarios. 

El promotor de Acción Disciplinaria había abierto un expediente disciplinario por conceder indultos parciales a presos de Monterroso cuando era jueza de Vigilancia Penitenciaria en Lugo, una competencia del Gobierno central. 

El año pasado el promotor de Acción Disciplinaria del CGPJ abrió otro expediente a la entonces titular del juzgado de Vigilancia Penitenciaria número 3 de Lugo, María Jesús García Pérez, por la supuesta comisión de una falta "muy grave" por, supuestamente, anunciarse como tarotista y vidente y llevar a cabo estas prácticas, incompatibles con la función de jueza. 

La magistrada ya había sido investigada por anunciarse como tarotista y vidente y llevar a cabo estas prácticas. En concreto, repartía octavillas publicitarias anunciándose como tarotista y vidente "con gran experiencia en echar las cartas de tarot".

