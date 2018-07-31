La acusación particular que representa a la víctima de La Manada ha recurrido la decisión de la Audiencia de Navarra de mantener en libertad provisional al guardia civil Antonio Manuel Guerrero, pese a su intento de renovar el pasaporte.
Desde la representación ejercida por la víctima insisten en su recurso en que Antonio Manuel Guerrero quebrantó las medidas cautelares con las que se le concedió la libertad provisional, puesto que tenía expresamente prohibido renovar el pasaporte.
El recurso va dirigido contra el mismo tribunal que decidió mantener en libertad a Antonio Manuel Guerrero y que dictó sentencia contra los cinco miembros de La Manada, condenados a nueve años de cárcel por un delito de abuso sexual con prevalimiento.
El Ayuntamiento de Pamplona, que ejerce la acusación popular, también ha confirmado que ha presentado un recurso contra el auto, mientras que el Gobierno de Navarra señaló en su momento que estaba trabajando en ello.
El pasado 24 de julio se hizo público el auto por el que la Sección Segunda de la Audiencia de Navarra rechazó el reingreso en prisión solicitado por la fiscalía y las acusaciones para el guardia civil.
En dicho auto, el tribunal estimó que Antonio Manuel Guerrero no trató de incumplir las medidas cautelares de su libertad provisional al intentar renovar el pasaporte y expuso que el hecho de que "la única reacción policial haya sido la publicación de un tuit hace dudar seriamente de que lo sucedido hubiera dado lugar en su momento a la más mínima alarma".
La resolución contó con el voto particular discrepante del presidente de la Sección Segunda de la Audiencia, quien abogaba por el encarcelamiento del condenado al estimar que este quebrantó la medida cautelar impuesta
