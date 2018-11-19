Ángel Boza, el miembro de La Manada condenado junto a sus compañeros de fechorías a nueve años de prisión por abusar sexualmente de una joven en los Sanfermines de 2016, ha declarado este martes por la mañana en el juicio que se sigue contra él por el robo con violencia de unas gafas de sol en Sevilla el pasado verano mientras disfrutaba de su libertad condicional a la espera de la sentencia del Tribunal Supremo.

Boza ha admitido que robó las gafas —hay un vídeo que lo acredita— pero ha negado haber intentado atropellar a un vigilante de seguridad mientras huía en su coche, tal como sostiene la acusación y han afirmado dos testigos. Él lo niega: "Yo lo que quería era irme de allí y que no me pillasen así que seguí a mi miedo y me fui. Ni tenía intención de atropellar a nadie ni nada por el estilo".

Boza, que se enfrenta a cuatro años de cárcel por un delito de robo con violencia e intimidación y al pago de una multa por un delito leve de lesiones —un guardia jurado resultó lesionado— ha añadido que nadie le dio el alto ni nadie se interpuso en su camino y ha negado que hiciera una conducción temeraria.

También ha negado que opusiera resistencia al ser detenido: "Para nada. Estaba muy asustado en ese momento. Me paré, me dijeron que quitase el motor y no puse resistencia".

(Habrá ampliación)