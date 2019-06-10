El Tribunal Supremo ha ordenado la apertura de juicio oral contra siete sargentos del Ejército de Tierra acusados de maltrato y acoso por un compañero, después de que un tribunal militar de Santa Cruz de Tenerife sobreseyera el caso al considerar que no había indicios racionales de delito.

El tribunal canario archivó el caso al tener "serias dudas" sobre los hechos narrados por el sargento denunciante: golpes, empujones e insultos como "comepollas" o "putita del brigada", por la amistad que mantenía con un suboficial.

Entendía, además, que a excepción de las presuntas agresiones, los incidentes podrían ser producto de una "conducta o actitud procaz o grosera" o "formarían parte del devenir diario de la vida de todo acuartelamiento", sin tener que trasladarse esas discrepancias o disputas al ámbito penal.

El Supremo añade que de acreditarse los hechos no cabe asumir anticipadamente que no sean conductas merecedoras de reproche penal

La Sala de lo Militar del Supremo, sin embargo, estima el recurso del denunciante y de la Fiscalía, ya que el auto de sobreseimiento "no llega realmente a descartar la posibilidad de que los hechos se hubieran producido". Según señala en la sentencia, la incertidumbre que lleva necesariamente a la absolución tras el juicio oral no puede llevar al sobreseimiento de la causa antes del mismo; la "duda" justifica la continuación del proceso.

Además, añade, de acreditarse los hechos, no cabe asumir anticipadamente que no sean conductas merecedoras de reproche penal, y no puede compartirse en principio "que formen parte del devenir diario de la vida de todo acuartelamiento". "Aquí ni se constata la inexistencia de indicios racionales de los hechos descritos, ni se excluye que tales hechos configuren los tipos delictivos", recalca.

Deberá así abrirse juicio oral contra los siete sargentos, todos con destino en aquel momento en el acuartelamiento de Los Rodeos de Tenerife, por la presunta comisión de delitos de extralimitación en el ejercicio de sus funciones y delitos relativos al ejercicio de derechos fundamentales y libertades públicas, en su modalidad de maltrato, acoso o injurias.