Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Julen La jueza ve posible homicidio imprudente por parte del dueño de la finca donde murió el pequeño Julen

La magistrada ha dispuesto que las actuaciones sigan por el trámite de procedimiento abreviado contra el dueño del terreno, David Serrano, al existir indicios de criminalidad tras dejar abierto el pozo por el que cayó el niño de dos años.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El dueño del terreno donde el niño Julen falleció al caer por un pozo en Totalan (Málaga), David Serrano (c), atiende a los medios de comunicación antes de entrar a los juzgados de Málaga. /EFE

El dueño del terreno donde el niño Julen falleció al caer por un pozo en Totalan (Málaga), David Serrano (c). EFE

La titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 9 de Málaga, encargado de determinar las causas que rodean la muerte de Julen, el niño de 2 años que cayó a un pozo el 13 de enero en Totalán (Málaga), considera que el dueño del terreno ha podido cometer un delito de homicidio imprudente grave.

Según el auto, al que ha tenido acceso Efe, la magistrada ha dispuesto que las actuaciones sigan por el trámite de procedimiento abreviado contra el dueño del terreno, David Serrano, al existir indicios de criminalidad tras dejar abierto el pozo por el que cayó el pequeño Julen.

La jueza da un plazo de diez días para que las acusaciones personadas en el procedimiento soliciten la apertura de juicio oral y formulen los escritos de acusación o el sobreseimiento de la causa.

[Habrá ampliación]

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad