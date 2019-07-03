La titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 9 de Málaga, encargado de determinar las causas que rodean la muerte de Julen, el niño de 2 años que cayó a un pozo el 13 de enero en Totalán (Málaga), considera que el dueño del terreno ha podido cometer un delito de homicidio imprudente grave.
Según el auto, al que ha tenido acceso Efe, la magistrada ha dispuesto que las actuaciones sigan por el trámite de procedimiento abreviado contra el dueño del terreno, David Serrano, al existir indicios de criminalidad tras dejar abierto el pozo por el que cayó el pequeño Julen.
La jueza da un plazo de diez días para que las acusaciones personadas en el procedimiento soliciten la apertura de juicio oral y formulen los escritos de acusación o el sobreseimiento de la causa.
[Habrá ampliación]
