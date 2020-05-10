madrid
El histórico dirigente de IU y ex alcalde de Córdoba, Julio Anguita, continúa ingresado en "estado crítico" en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) del Hospital Reina Sofía de Córdoba tras haber sufrido una parada cardiaca el sábado por la mañana.
Así lo han indicado fuentes sanitarias, precisando que en la mañana de este domingo Anguita continúa ingresado en "estado crítico y sin cambios significativos". Estas mismas fuentes explican que Julio Anguita fue atendido en la mañana del sábado en su domicilio de Córdoba por el equipo de emergencias sanitarias ubicado en la Fuensanta. Los profesionales del 061 tuvieron que aplicarle "maniobras de reanimación cardiopulmonar al encontrarse al paciente en parada cardiaca".
A continuación, fue trasladado en la UVI móvil del 061 al Hospital Universitario Reina Sofía, donde permanece ingresado en la UCI "en situación crítica y pendiente de evolución".
Anguita ha sufrido previamente varios ataques al corazón que le llevaron a ser intervenido quirúrgicamente en dos ocasiones por problemas cardíacos. El primer infarto lo sufrió en el año 1993 en Barcelona. Incluso ha publicado un libro, Corazón rojo. La vida después de un infarto, donde relata su propia experiencia tras sufrir este problema de salud.
