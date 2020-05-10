Estás leyendo: Julio Anguita continúa en estado crítico en la UCI tras sufrir una parada cardiaca el sábado

Público
Público

Julio Anguita Julio Anguita continúa en estado crítico en la UCI tras sufrir una parada cardiaca el sábado

El histórico líder de Izquierda Unida continúa ingresado en el Hospital Reina Sofía de Córdoba grave y sin cambios significativos después de que los profesionales del 061 tuviesen que aplicarle en su casa "maniobras de reanimación cardiopulmonar al encontrarse al paciente en parada cardiaca".

Julio Anguita en imagen de archivo. EFE/Rafa Alcaide
Julio Anguita en imagen de archivo. EFE/Rafa Alcaide

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

europa press

El histórico dirigente de IU y ex alcalde de Córdoba, Julio Anguita, continúa ingresado en "estado crítico" en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) del Hospital Reina Sofía de Córdoba tras haber sufrido una parada cardiaca el sábado por la mañana.

Así lo han indicado fuentes sanitarias, precisando que en la mañana de este domingo Anguita continúa ingresado en "estado crítico y sin cambios significativos". Estas mismas fuentes explican que Julio Anguita fue atendido en la mañana del sábado en su domicilio de Córdoba por el equipo de emergencias sanitarias ubicado en la Fuensanta. Los profesionales del 061 tuvieron que aplicarle "maniobras de reanimación cardiopulmonar al encontrarse al paciente en parada cardiaca".

A continuación, fue trasladado en la UVI móvil del 061 al Hospital Universitario Reina Sofía, donde permanece ingresado en la UCI "en situación crítica y pendiente de evolución".

Anguita ha sufrido previamente varios ataques al corazón que le llevaron a ser intervenido quirúrgicamente en dos ocasiones por problemas cardíacos. El primer infarto lo sufrió en el año 1993 en Barcelona. Incluso ha publicado un libro, Corazón rojo. La vida después de un infarto, donde relata su propia experiencia tras sufrir este problema de salud.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
Ha salido El Quinze

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú