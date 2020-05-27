madrid
Desde el fallecimiento de Julio Anguita, histórico dirigente de Izquierda Unida (IU) el 16 de mayo, los homenajes al expolítico andaluz han sido numerosos, uno de ellos en Berlín.
A través de las redes sociales llega la última muestra, un graffiti en el parque Mauerpark de Berlín, obra de los artistas Eme Street Art y Matzu, "en memoria Julio Anguita 'El Califa Rojo' admirado maestro y político español", como cita Eme Street Art en su post de Facebook.
Apodado El Califa, Anguita fue alcalde de Córdoba entre 1979 y 1986, para posteriormente dar el salto a la Coordinación General de Izquierda Unida, donde se mantuvo como cabeza visible de la formación desde 1989 hasta el 2000.
El mural está situado en Mauerpark, un parque público, cuyo nombre puede traducirse como Parque del Muro, haciendo referencia a que el Muro de Berlín pasaba por allí. "En memoria de Julio Anguita 1941-2020", se puede leer en recuerdo del político cordobés.
Las fotografías del mural muestra la figura de Anguita junto a la frase que pronunció en un acto público al conocer la muerte de su hijo Julio Anguita Parrado, en la guerra de Irak: "Ha sido un misil iraquí, pero es igual, lo único que puedo decir es que vendré en otra ocasión y seguiré combatiendo por la tercera república. Malditas sean las guerras y los canallas que las hacen".
Eme Street Art señala que el mural ha sido creado junto a su compañero Matzu para también ser "dedicado a todos mis amigos españoles".
