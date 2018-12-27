Público
Julio Iglesias Julio Iglesias, a juicio por una demanda de paternidad que aporta una prueba de ADN del "99% de compatibilidad" 

El caso ya fue juzgado en la década de los 90 y la Justicia dio la razón a la madre del denunciante. La Audiencia de Valencia revocó la sentencia por un error formal relacionado con la fórmula de notificación.

A la izquierda Julio Iglesias. A la derecha Javier Sánchez-Santos, supuesto hijo del cantante.- EFE

El juzgado de Primera Instancia número 13 de Valencia ha fijado el juicio por la paternidad del cantante Julio Iglesias para el próximo 4 de marzo a las 09,00 horas, según ha informado el abogado sevillano Fernando Osuna, que representa a Javier Sánchez-Santos, supuesto hijo del cantante.

Sánchez-Santos nació en 1976, supuestamente fruto de una relación entre Iglesias y una bailarina, y pide, en una demanda presentada el pasado mes de septiembre, ser reconocido como hijo del famoso cantante. Para sustentar esta tesis, ha presentado en el juzgado una prueba de ADN obtenida por un equipo de detectives en Miami a partir de restos arrojados a la basura y que, según Osuna, constata una compatibilidad genética al 99%.

“Estamos encantados -ha explicado a EFE el letrado del supuesto hijo de Julio Iglesias- ya que íbamos a pedir al juzgado que se señalara el juicio para febrero, cuando hemos comprobado que ya se había fijado para marzo”. Osuna ha explicado que solicitará el interrogatorio -y por tanto la presencia- del cantante en el juicio, así como la repetición de la prueba de ADN, a la que Iglesias se ha negado.

“Si acude al juicio será bueno para nuestros intereses, y si no también, porque supone cierto desafío, rebeldía y negativa a someterse a la justicia, eso le perjudica muchísimo”, detalla este abogado, que ya ha representado a demandantes en otras causas similares, como la del torero Manuel Díaz.

El juicio, según las previsiones iniciales, se celebrará en una sola vista: “Hay poco que discutir, el detective explicará cómo obtuvo la prueba en Miami y, si el juez lo permite, haremos algunas preguntas a Julio Iglesias, aunque es posible que no”, ha concluido Osuna.

Durante la década los 90, la madre de Javier Sánchez-Santos ya denunció al cantante para que reconociera su paternidad. Un magistrado de Valencia le dio la razón, pero la Audiencia revocó después esta decisión por un fallo formal relacionado con la fórmula de notificación. La decisión fue después confirmada por el Tribunal Supremo.

