Las temperaturas descenderán en el centro y norte peninsular y experimentarán un ascenso en Andalucía durante las horas centrales del día. Y por la noche, bajarán en la mitad oeste, y subirán en el nordeste y en el Levante. En el resto del país no se esperan grandes cambios.

Un niño juega con un paraguas en el interior de su vivienda. EFE/Cabalar/Archivo
Un niño juega con un paraguas en el interior de su vivienda. EFE/Cabalar/Archivo

madrid

europa press

El mes de junio comienza este lunes con una bajada de temperaturas durante el día en el centro y norte peninsulares, así como con avisos amarillo (riesgo) en 13 provincias del norte de España por lluvias y tormentas, según la predicción de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET).

Durante la jornada, se mantendrá la inestabilidad en el interior del tercio norte de la Península, con intervalos nubosos, que serán más abundantes por la tarde, y con chubascos y tormentas, que en el extremo norte podrían ser localmente fuertes en la segunda mitad del día y acompañadas de granizo, especialmente en el interior de Galicia, cordillera Cantábrica, norte del sistema Ibérico y entorno de Pirineos.

También es posible que se produzca, aunque con menor probabilidad, algún chubasco o tormenta disperso y ocasional en el resto de la mitad norte peninsular.

En cualquier caso, no se descartan algunas precipitaciones débiles en Huelva en la primera mitad del día, mientras que en Canarias se prevén intervalos nubosos en las islas montañosas, con posibilidad de precipitaciones débiles, más probables en Tenerife, donde podrían ser más intensas. En el resto del país se esperan cielos poco nubosos, con algunas nubes altas.

En este sentido, se han activado avisos amarillos en Huesca, Asturias, Cantabria, Burgos, Barcelona, Girona, Lleida, A Coruña, Lugo, Ourense, Pontevedra, Navarra y La Rioja, tanto por lluvias como por tormentas.

En cuanto a las temperaturas, por el día descenderán en el centro y norte peninsular, y experimentarán un ascenso en Andalucía. Y por la noche, bajarán en la mitad oeste, y subirán en el nordeste y en el Levante. En el resto del país se esperan pocos cambios.

Por último, habrá predominio de vientos flojos en todo el país, de componente este en el área mediterránea y de componente sur en el resto de la mitad sur peninsular.

