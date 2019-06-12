La Junta de Andalucía expedienta a dos maestras y a una monitora por humillar a una niña autista

El consejero de Educación y Deporte, Javier Imbroda, ha anunciado la apertura de un expediente administrativo a dos maestras y una monitora del colegio de Dos Hermanas (Sevilla) en el que una niña autista de siete años sufrió un trato vejatorio.
Los padres de la menor ya han presentado una querella contra cuatro docentes del Colegio de Educación Infantil y Primaria (CEIP) Cervantes de la localidad de Dos Hermanas (Sevilla), por insultar y mostrar un trato vejatorio a la pequeña.
Descubrieron las humillaciones tras esconder una grabadora en la mochila de la niña. En sus seis horas de grabación, según la denuncia, se escuchan gritos de las docentes con frases como "esta niña tiene el cerebro cascado", "yo también sé dar golpes", "ya se ha trastocado", "lávate las manos, cochina, que te estoy viendo jugar con los mocos” o "en el manicomio de Miraflores había este perfil en adultos”.
En la querella se recoge que la menor sufrió dos ataques epilépticos en un breve espacio de tiempo mostrando un "comportamiento anormal" y excesivamente "nervioso" desarrollando "conductas autolesivas desconocidas hasta la fecha" las cuales se acentúan "cuando tiene que acudir al colegio", mostrando "miedo y un rechazo frontal" a acudir al centro escolar desapareciendo esta conducta "en fines de semana cuando lógicamente no tiene que ir al colegio".
