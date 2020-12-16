Estás leyendo: La Junta de Andalucía retira la custodia a unos padres que vivían con sus ocho hijos en tiendas de campaña

La familia vivía en un asentamiento de Marbella "en unas circunstancias calamitosas", sin agua potable y ninguno de los menores estaba escolarizado.

Imagen de un coche de la Policía Nacional. / EFE.

La Junta de Andalucía ha retirado la custodia a dos padres sobre sus ocho hijos, de edades comprendidas entre los tres meses y los 17 años, debido a que presuntamente estaban en desamparo y vivían desatendidos en tiendas de campaña en Marbella.

El pasado jueves, agentes de la Policía Nacional trasladaron "de forma urgente" a los menores a diferentes centros y familias de acogida para garantizar su protección. Según ha informado este miércoles la Junta de Andalucía, los niños vivían en un asentamiento que no cumplía con las mínimas condiciones sanitarias y estaban sin escolarizar.

Los menores vivían junto a sus padres, de nacionalidad alemana, en la zona de Las Adelfas, situado en el término municipal de Marbella, en tiendas de campaña y en una furgoneta "en unas circunstancias calamitosas".

Sin agua potable, rodeados de basura y sin las mínimas condiciones de higiene, se alimentaban gracias a la aportación de la Cruz Roja, a través del programa de atención a las personas sin hogar.

Tan pronto como el Servicio de Protección de Menores tuvo conocimiento de la situación en la que estaba la familia, se declaró el "desamparo provisional" sobre todos los menores y la Policía Nacional adscrita a la Junta los trasladó a centros y familias de acogida.

