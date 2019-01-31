El Ayuntamiento de Murcia ha enviado un documento a todos los funcionarios municipales en el que aconseja a las mujeres que asistan a la jura de bandera el 10 de febrero —organizada por el consistorio y la Academia General del Aire (AGA)— que lleven "traje corto" y no usen carmín para evitar manchar la bandera, según ha informado Cadena Ser.
El grupo municipal Cambiemos Murcia, que ha denunciado este hecho, ha tachado de "sexistas" estas peticiones. Estas recomendaciones "no tienen razón de ser en pleno siglo XXI", ha asegurado el concejal de la formación, Sergio Ramos, en declaraciones a Cadena Ser. "Lo que se espera de las instituciones públicas es que promuevan actuaciones basadas en el principio de igualdad", ha añadido.
Ante las críticas, fuentes del Gobierno de Murcia han apuntado que se trata de requisitos impuestos por el Ministerio de Defensa, así como también el email enviado a los funcionarios municipales en el que se adjuntaba el documento es un modelo del Gobierno central y no del consistorio.
