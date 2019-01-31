Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Jura de bandera de Murcia Traje corto y sin carmín para las mujeres, requisitos del Ayuntamiento para la jura de bandera de Murcia

El grupo municipal Cambiemos Murcia ha tachado de "sexistas" las peticiones del Ayuntamiento de la ciudad. "No tienen razón de ser en pleno siglo XXI", ha asegurado el concejal de la formación, Sergio Ramos. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de archivo de una jura de bandera/ EUROPA PRESS

Imagen de archivo de una jura de bandera/ EUROPA PRESS

El Ayuntamiento de Murcia ha enviado un documento a todos los funcionarios municipales en el que aconseja a las mujeres que asistan a la jura de bandera el 10 de febrero —organizada por el consistorio y la Academia General del Aire (AGA)— que lleven "traje corto" y no usen carmín para evitar manchar la bandera, según ha informado Cadena Ser.

El grupo municipal Cambiemos Murcia, que ha denunciado este hecho, ha tachado de "sexistas" estas peticiones. Estas recomendaciones "no tienen razón de ser en pleno siglo XXI", ha asegurado el concejal de la formación, Sergio Ramos, en declaraciones a Cadena Ser. "Lo que se espera de las instituciones públicas es que promuevan actuaciones basadas en el principio de igualdad", ha añadido.

Ante las críticas, fuentes del Gobierno de Murcia han apuntado que se trata de requisitos impuestos por el Ministerio de Defensa, así como también el email enviado a los funcionarios municipales en el que se adjuntaba el documento es un modelo del Gobierno central y no del consistorio.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad