Festival Sónar La Justicia admite a trámite la denuncia de los montadores del Sónar por vulnerar el derecho a huelga

Los trabajadores han convocado una huelga hasta el próximo 21 de julio

Imagen de archivo del concierto de Gorillaz durante el Sónar 2018/ SónarClub

La Justicia ha admitido a trámite la denuncia de los trabajadores encargados del montaje del Sónar de Barcelona por una presunto delito de vulneración del derecho a huelga, después de que se contratase a otra empresa para sustituir a los empleados que decidieron parar.

De esta forma, el juez tendrá que decidir si se toman medidas cautelares, mientras los trabajadores contratados por la Fira de Barcelona continúan con las labores de montaje, según informa este lunes El Periódico.

Los trabajadores en huelga protestan porque el pasado 28 de junio, la institución sacó a licitación el servicio de "rigging" sin que, según ellos, "se haya incorporado al pliego de condiciones la información que la legislación vigente exige en relación a la subrogación de los trabajadores" que desarrollan este trabajo.

Antes de que los trabajadores iniciasen los parones, Fira de Barcelona garantizó que el Sónar se iba a celebrar con total normalidad. El propio festival Sónar, por su parte, mostró su confianza en que las partes implicadas llegaran a un acuerdo para "no perjudicar al festival".  Sin embargo, las negociaciones entre empresa y trabajadores no llegaron a buen puerto y se convocó una huelga hasta el próximo 21 de julio.

