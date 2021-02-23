Estás leyendo: Justicia rechaza abrir cautelarmente los salones de juego y apuestas vascos

Público
Público

Justicia rechaza abrir cautelarmente los salones de juego y apuestas vascos

El TSJPV reconoce que la empresa demandante sufre un perjuicio económico importante pero argumenta que podría ser indemnizada si el recurso fuera estimado finalmente.

Una mujer observa una casa de apuestas. EFE
Una mujer observa una casa de apuestas. EFE.

bilbao

Actualizado:

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia del País Vasco (TSJPV) ha desestimado la adopción de medidas cautelares contra el cierre de salones de juego y apuestas decretado por el Gobierno Vasco como medida para combatir la pandemia de covid-19, según ha informado el Ejecutivo autonómico.

A diferencia de lo ocurrido con la hostelería, el TSJPV ha argumentado que en este caso, la empresa demandante, titular de 27 salones en Euskadi, sufre un perjuicio económico importante pero podría ser indemnizada "si el recurso fuera finalmente estimado" cuando se haga el juicio sobre el fondo.

El auto sostiene su resolución en que se trata de "una empresa respecto de la que no consta dato alguno sobre la imposibilidad de resarcimiento del daño sufrido cuando el recurso tenga sentencia, para el caso de que fuera estimatorio".

En una nota, el Gobierno Vasco ha destacado que este fallo ha sido adoptado "por la sala de lo contencioso-administrativo del Superior de Justicia vasco cuyo ponente ha sido Luis Garrido, juez que también integró la sala que a comienzos de febrero permitió reabrir a los bares y restaurantes de Euskadi en todos los municipios vascos, incluidos los de la zona roja por la alta incidencia de la covid-19". 

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público