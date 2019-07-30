Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

La justicia reconoce el derecho de los transexuales a cambiar su nombre y género en sentencias firmes

La Audiencia de A Coruña ha emitido un fallo novedoso a nivel Estado al reconocer el derecho a una persona transexual a que se modifique una sentencia firme en la que figuraba su nombre y género previo al cambio de sexo.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Vista de la fachada de la Audiencia Provincial de A Coruña. efe

Vista de la fachada de la Audiencia Provincial de A Coruña. efe

La Audiencia de A Coruña ha emitido un fallo novedoso a nivel Estado al reconocer el derecho a una persona transexual a que se modifique una sentencia firme en la que figuraba su nombre y género previo al cambio de sexo.

Los magistrados de la audiencia coruñesa, en un fallo con fecha del pasado 23 de mayo, admiten el recurso presentado por una madre que solicitaba que la sentencia del año 2018 por la que obtuvo la custodia de su hija fuese modificada para adaptarla a su nueva identidad de género.

Y es que, en dicha sentencia, figuraba con su antiguo nombre de varón y la expresión de "padre", lo que, según el escrito de apelación presentado por su defensa, constituía "una grave intromisión" en el derecho a la intimidad tanto de ella como de su hija, puesto que se vería forzada a revelar su transexualidad a personas desconocidas.

De este modo, la Audiencia de A Coruña admite el recurso y da la razón a la madre en virtud del derecho recogido en la Ley de Igualdad de Género aprobada en 2007, en el que se garantiza el libre desarrollo de la personalidad y la dignidad de las personas cuyo género no se corresponde con el sexo con el que inicialmente fueron inscritos.

Así las cosas, reconoce que una sentencia en firme puede ser modificada para adaptarla a las nuevas circunstancias. También destacan los magistrados el derecho a la intimidad y el "poder jurídico" sobre su información personal.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad