El delegado del Gobierno no descarta nuevas detenciones.

Flores y objetos en el altar colocado en la acera donde fue golpeado Samuel, el joven asesinado en A Coruña el pasado sábado 3 de julio. M. Dylan / Europa Press

El delegado del Gobierno en Galicia, José Miñones, ha revelado este miércoles que, en el marco de la investigación por el crimen de Samuel Luiz en A Coruña, que sigue abierta y en la que no se descartan nuevas detenciones, hay ya 26 pruebas testificales.

Así lo ha trasladado, en declaraciones a los medios durante una visita a Miño (A Coruña). Miñones ha manifestado que espera que "en las próximas horas", mediante el visionado de las cámaras y el volcado de imágenes de los teléfonos móviles, "se aporten nuevas pruebas" y se pueda cerrar "de la mejor manera" la investigación en curso.

Los presuntos autores del crimen contra Samuel han sido puestos ante la justicia

Miñones ha concretado, que mientras la investigación esté abierta no se descartan nuevas detenciones y ha precisado que las 26 testificales engloban las declaraciones efectuadas desde su puesta en marcha e incluyen las de los seis detenidos. En todo caso, ha insistido en que "los principales sospechosos y presuntos autores han sido puestos ante la justicia".

En concreto, hasta el momento, hay un total de seis detenidos, de los que tres permanecen en prisión, una joven ha sido puesta en libertad, y los otros dos, menores de edad, internados en un centro.

Sigue el secreto de sumario

En sus declaraciones, el delegado del Gobierno ha confirmado que no se ha levantado el secreto de sumario porque la Fiscalía ha presentado un recurso. José Miñones ha rechazado dar detalles más específicos sobre objetos localizados en registros u otro tipo de cuestiones más concretas.

