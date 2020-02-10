Estás leyendo: La Justicia valenciana avala que la asignatura de Religión tenga solo 45 minutos semanales

La Justicia valenciana avala que la asignatura de Religión tenga solo 45 minutos semanales

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de la Comunitat Valenciana ha rechazado un recurso presentado por la Asociación Profesional de Profesores de Religión.

Material escolar y libros en un aula de un colegio de Madrid. E.P./Oscar Cañas
valència

EFE

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de la Comunitat Valenciana ha rechazado un recurso presentado por la Asociación Profesional de Profesores de Religión en Centros Estatales y ha avalado la normativa autonómica que permite que esta asignatura cuente con una sola sesión de 45 minutos semanales.

En una sentencia a la que ha tenido acceso EFE y contra la que cabe recurso, que ha adelantado este lunes el diario Levante-EMV, el alto tribunal valenciano concluye que la citada asociación de profesores no ha acreditado que la norma contra la que recurría impida impartir adecuadamente la asignatura de Religión.

Es decir, que "no se ha demostrado que en ese tiempo sea imposible desarrollar un programa didáctico coherente y completo de enseñanza de la Religión Católica, por lo que el motivo de impugnación debe ser desestimado".

Al desestimarse de forma íntegra el recurso de la Asociación de Profesores de Religión, el TSJCV ha impuesto a esta parte la totalidad de las costas procesales, con un tope de 1.200 euros.

La Abogacía de la Generalitat Valenciana, en representación de la Conselleria de Educación, argumentó que "no cabe ubicar la asignatura de Religión dentro de las asignaturas troncales", como figuraba en el decreto de 2014 y subrayando que es competencia de las administraciones autonómicas fijar el horario que se considere más adecuado.

