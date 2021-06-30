Un juzgado de Palma tumba el confinamiento forzoso de los estudiantes del macrobrote que han dado negativo

El Juzgado de lo Contencioso-Administrativo número 3 de Palma ha decidido no ratificar el confinamiento forzoso de parte de los jóvenes aislados en el hotel Palma Bellver por el 'macrobrote' asociado a viajes de fin de curso a Mallorca; en concreto, no ratifica el confinamiento de las personas que hayan dado negativo o a las que no se les ha practicado la prueba.

La juez toma esta decisión señalando que el Govern no ha acreditado que estas personas se traten de contactos estrechos con los jóvenes contagiados en el brote detectado, y considera que no es una medida proporcionada al limitar un derecho fundamental.

La juez sí avala confinar a aquellas personas que hayan dado positivo en una prueba de coronavirus. Por otra parte, requiere al Govern balear que informe al Juzgado cada cinco días de la evolución en la situación de cada una de las personas afectadas para revisar el confinamiento.

Esta resolución puede ser recurrida en apelación ante la Sala Contenciosa del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Baleares.

(Habrá ampliación)