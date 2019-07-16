Público
Un kamikaze que conducía a 200 km/h muere y deja cinco heridos en Gijón 

En el siniestro se vio implicado un tercer vehículo en el que viajaba un hombre de 48 años y dos menores de cuatro y cinco años.

16/07/2019 - Muere un conductor que circulaba en sentido contrario en la A-8. / BOMBEROS DE ASTURIAS

El conductor de un turismo que circulaba en sentido contrario en la autovía A-8 a 200 km/h, a la altura de Gijón, ha fallecido la noche de este martes en un accidente en el que han resultado heridas otras cinco personas, entre ellas dos menores, han informado a Efe fuentes de la Guardia Civil y del Servicio de Emergencias del Principado de Asturias (SEPA).

El fallecido, que circuló en sentido contrario a gran velocidad durante varios kilómetros por causas que están siendo investigadas, tenía 52 años y su cadáver tuvo que ser excarcelado del vehículo en el que viajaba, que quedó totalmente destrozado.

El herido de mayor consideración es un varón de 69 años, que conducía el vehículo que impactó contra el turismo que circulaba en sentido contrario. Tras ser excarcelado de su vehículo, fue ingresado en estado grave en el Hospital de San Agustín de Avilés. En ese mismo vehículo viajaba otra mujer que fue trasladada con pronóstico reservado al Hospital Universitario Central de Asturias (HUCA), en Oviedo.

En el siniestro se vio implicado un tercer vehículo en el que viajaba un hombre de 48 años y dos menores de 4 y 5 años, que resultaron heridos leves y también fueron trasladados al HUCA.

El Centro de Emergencias del 112 trasladó a las 23:22 horas de este lunes a la Guardia Civil el aviso de que un turismo estaba circulando por la A-8 en sentido contrario, en la plataforma sentido Galicia pero en dirección hacia Santander, a la altura del kilómetro 448.

La Guardia Civil de Tráfico puso en marcha de inmediato un operativo para tratar de interceptar al conductor, que había generado la alarma entre los usuarios de la autovía. Sin embargo, el conductor impactó contra otro turismo que circulaba en el sentido correcto a las 23:39 horas y a continuación otro coche colisionó con los vehículos accidentados. Al lugar del accidente se trasladaron varias ambulancias y dotaciones de la Guardia Civil y los Bomberos del SEPA.

