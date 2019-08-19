Público
Plácido Domingo Karmele Marchante acusa a Plácido Domingo de propasarse en una entrevista: "Se acercó más de la cuenta"

"Recuerdo un día que le hice una entrevista en el mismo Liceu de Barcelona, años 80. A solas él y yo, más o menos a media tarde. En su camerino. Cuando cerré el magnetofón se acercó más de la cuenta", asegura la escritora.

Karmele Marchante, periodista, feminista y escritora, ha asegurado que el tenor Plácido Domingo se le acercó más de la cuenta" y que la invitó a su hotel en los años 80, como explica en su columna en el HuffPost

"No me cabe otra que denunciar a diestro y siniestro las polémicas, revuelos en medios, condenas, defensas y opiniones de todos los colores sobre la noticia de que el tenor español más tenor de todos los tiempos y dios de la lírica, podría ser un abusador sexual. Como mínimo", asevera Marchante.

"Recuerdo un día que le hice una entrevista en el mismo Liceu de Barcelona, años 80. A solas él y yo, más o menos a media tarde. En su camerino. Cuando cerré el magnetofón se acercó más de la cuenta y con cara de a mí me está todo permitido, me invitó al mismo hotel en el que se alojaría en Nueva York una semana después", describe la periodista.

Karmele Marchante declara que la mujer del tenor "sabía muchas cosas". "Por el momento son nueve las mujeres las que lo han publicado urbi et orbi", escribe Marchante.

"Para algunos de sus defensor@s todo son felonías inventadas por las feministas supremacistas, guarras, frígidas, lesbianas a la que solo nos obsesiona matar hombres, maltratarlos y luego esconder las penosas estadísticas", concluye Marchante a modo de crítica.

