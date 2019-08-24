Unas 2.000 limpiadoras y camareras de piso de Ibiza, conocidas como kellys, han participado este sábado en la primera huelga de este colectivo para exigir mejoras laborales y poner fin a la sobrecarga de trabajo, según datos facilitados por el sindicato CGT.
La huelga ha sido convocada para este sábado y este domingo y, según el secretario general de la Confederación General del Trabajo (CGT) en las Pitiusas, Rafa Sánchez, la participación ha sido alta, teniendo en cuenta que en isla trabajan unas 6.000 camareras de piso.
Sánchez ha dicho que las trabajadoras “están eufóricas” tras conocer la cifra de adhesión a la huelga, que se ha llevado a pesar de “una campaña de acoso y derribo”, tanto de los sindicatos mayoritarios como de la patronal.
Las kellys reivindican la aplicación de la ley 31/1995 de Prevención de Riesgos Laborales, que obliga a los empresarios a regular la carga de trabajo y a utilizar medios tecnológicos como camas elevadoras y carros de tracción mecánica.
El paro, de 48 horas, ha empezado esta mañana con piquetes informativos que han salido desde Platja d'en Bossa, Es Canar y Port des Torrent, en los que han participado unas 200 kellys.
En Ibiza y Formentera trabajan entre 7.000 y 8.000 limpiadoras y camareras de piso, pero en Formentera la huelga no ha tenido ningún seguimiento. La Federación Empresarial Hotelera de Ibiza y Formentera (Fehif), aún no ha ofrecido sus datos de participación. La huelga continuará este domingo y concluirá con una manifestación que comenzará a las 19.30 horas en el Parque de la Paz de Ibiza.
