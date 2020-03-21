El cantante estadounidense de música country Kenny Rogers, ganador de tres premios Grammy y 18 American Music Awards en una exitosa carrera de seis décadas marcada por grandes éxitos como The Gambler y Just Dropped In, falleció a los 81 años, según ha comunicado la familia del artista.

El músico murió anoche por causas naturales, en su casa y rodeado de sus allegados, según un comunicado publicado por la familia en la cuenta oficial de Twitter del artista. El intérprete falleció en su domicilio de Sandy Springs, en el estado de Georgia, donde recibía cuidados paliativos.



El texto destaca la carrera de más de seis décadas de Rogers y su "marca indeleble" en la música americana y en millones de personas de todo el mundo. Rogers deja un legado de 24 números uno, como Lady, Islands In The Stream, Lucille, She Believes In Me y Through the Years.

Fue incluido en el Salón de la Fama de la música country y triple ganador de los premios Grammy. También fue reconocido en 2013 con el premio Willie Nelson por los logros de carrera de la Academia de la Música Country, entre otros. La familia Rogers indicó que celebrará una reducida ceremonia privada por la emergencia del coronavirus y espera poder celebrar públicamente la vida del músico con sus amigos y fans más adelante.

El último concierto del veterano cantante de música country tuvo lugar el pasado 25 de octubre en Nashville (Tennessee, EEUU) y en él actuó junto a estrellas como Dolly Parton en un tributo a su legado artístico.

Ese broche final a su carrera cerró una gira de despedida por Estados Unidos con un total de dieciocho conciertos en los que compartió escenario con otros artistas del género pop y country, entre ellos Little Big Town, Jamey Johnson, Elle King y Alison Krauss.