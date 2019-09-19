El masajista que acusó a Kevin Spacey de un presunto delito de acoso sexual ha muerto antes de finalizar el proceso judicial en el que estaba inmerso. Esta persona, que prefirió mantener su identidad en el anonimato, demandó a Spacey en septiembre de 2018 por una supuesta agresión sexual que sucedió dos años antes en una residencia del actor.
El individuo, que demandó bajo el seudónimo John Doe (Don Nadie, en inglés), falleció sin que el proceso judicial iniciado por él mismo hubiera concluido. Fue la abogada del demandante, Genie Harrison, quien informó al entorno del actor del fallecimiento de su cliente, según señala The Hollywood Reporter.
La acusación a Spacey podría continuar a través de la familia del demandante, aunque su condición anónima complica la situación, pues para continuar con el proceso judicial, la familia tendría que revelar el nombre del fallecido. Además, si el caso siguiera adelante, la muerte del demandante deja a la acusación sin su principal testigo, algo que dificultaría el litigio.
El demandante anónimo acudió al domicilio del intérprete en Malibú, California, en octubre de 2016. Allí, Spacey le pidió que le realizara un masaje en la ingle, por lo que el masajista tuvo que tocarle los genitales en dos ocasiones.
Spacey cogió la mano del masajista y la dirigió hacia sus testículos
Tras esto, y según el relato de la acusación, Spacey cogió la mano del masajista y la dirigió hacia sus testículos, ante lo que el trabajador decidió apartarse pero continuó con la sesión. No obstante, el actor volvió a agarrarle la mano, obligándole a frotarle el pene y testículos, tal y como recoge la demanda presentada.
El caso de Anthony Rapp
Fue durante el pasado mes de mayo cuando un juez federal en California permitió que el caso avanzara, a pesar de la objeción de Spacey y sus abogados por el anonimato del demandante. El actor ya había sido acusado por otra presunta agresión sexual en 2016 por Anthony Rapp, lo que provocó su despido de la serie de Netflix House of Cards.
Rapp acusó a Spacey en octubre de 2017 de intentar seducirle en 1986, cuando la presunta víctima tenía 14 años. Esta demanda fue retirada durante el pasado mes de julio, momento en el que el abogado pidió la desestimación voluntaria.
