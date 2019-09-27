Público
Madrid Once horas al día por 500 euros al mes: el abuso laboral a trabajadores con discapacidad del Palacio Real 

Algunos trabajadores denuncian haber firmado el contrato el mismo día que recogieron su finiquito.

Una pareja de turistas se toman un selfi cerca del Palacio Real de Madrid. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Hasta 243 horas trabajadas durante un mes. Desde las nueve de la mañana hasta las ocho de la tarde por poco más de quinientos euros mensuales. Estas son las condiciones laborales en las que Clece –empresa de ACS– tenía a 16 trabajadores con discapacidad del Palacio Real. Algunos de ellos, según informa El País, han firmado su contrato en el mismo momento en el que se les ha entregado el finiquito.

Los trabajadores, hartos de esta situación insostenible, se han unido para intentar que su queja llege a lo más alto. Por el momento, además del ruido mediático, han conseguido el respaldo de CCOO, que presentará una denuncia a la inspección de trabajo por las irregularidades detectadas y recopiladas.

Los trabajadores fueron contratados a través de Integra, el Centro Especial de Empleo del Grupo Clece que promueve la inclusión social de personas con diversidad física, sensorial o psíquica. 

Los trabajadores que han denunciado el caso de abusos laborales muestran un perfil muy amplio en cuanto a enfermedades: desde esclerosis, hasta fibromialgias, pasando por hernias discales y enfermedades psíquicas. Todos ellos se dedicaban a trabajos auxiliares dentro del Palacio Real que tienen que ver con la vigilancia y el control de los visitantes.

Patrimonio Nacional, propietaria del Palacio Real, sacó a concurso la licitación y fue ganada por Clece en julio de 2019. Esta, a su vez, subcontrató a Integra, su empresa hermana, que también tiene contratos con Defensa, la URJC y otros museos como el Naval

La empresa Integra, por su parte, argumenta que las jornadas de once horas son fruto del horario de verano y que luego terminan siendo compensadas en invierno ya que se recortan dos horas del horario. 

