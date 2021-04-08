Estás leyendo: Dos operarios gravemente heridos en la explosión de un cuadro eléctrico en Fuenlabrada

Laboral Dos operarios gravemente heridos en la explosión de un cuadro eléctrico en Fuenlabrada

El accidente laboral se produjo la deflagración del cuadro eléctrico que operaban en el centro comercial del barrio de Loranca. Ambos trabajadores fueron atendidos por el SUMMA 112 y trasladados a distintos hospitales.

Fotografía de archivo de una ambulancia del SUMMA 112. EUROPA PRESS

madrid

Dos operarios han resultado heridos hoy con quemaduras de gravedad en un centro comercial de la localidad madrileña de Fuenlabrada tras la explosión del cuadro eléctrico en el que trabajaban, informó Emergencias 112 Comunidad de Madrid.

El accidente laboral ocurrió sobre la una de esta madrugada cuando se produjo la deflagración del cuadro eléctrico que operaban en el centro comercial del barrio de Loranca, en Fuenlabrada, y que alcanzó de llenó en la cara a los dos operarios.

Uno de los trabajadores, un varón de 51 años, sufrió quemaduras importantes tanto en la cara como en las manos y, tras ser intubado, fue trasladado en estado reservado por personal del SUMMA 112 al hospital de Getafe.

El otro herido, también varón y de 25 años, tiene quemaduras fundamentalmente en la cara y tras ser atendido por sanitarios del SUMMA 112 fue llevado a la Unidad de Quemados del Hospital de La Paz, en estado reservado.

La Policía Local de Fuenlabrada ha abierto una investigación para aclarar las causas que originaron la explosión del cuadro eléctrico.

