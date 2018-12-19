La autopsia de Laura Luelmo revela que sufrió una agresión sexual, además del golpe en la frente.

La autopsia realizada este martes en el Instituto de Medicina Legal (IML) de Huelva ha revelado que Laura Luelmo sufrió una agresión sexual, además del golpe en la frente que provocó su muerte entre los días 14 y 15 de diciembre, entre dos y tres días después de su desaparición en El Campillo (Huelva), han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes de la investigación.
La Guardia Civil detuvo este martes a Bernardo Montoya como sospechoso del asesinato, que ha reconocido el crimen en dependencias policiales. La juez de Valverde del Camino al frente de la investigación ha decretado el secreto de sumario.
[Habrá ampliación]
