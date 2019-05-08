La Policía Nacional ha detenido a dos personas en Sevilla y Salamanca que realizaban comentarios en redes sociales en los que se jactaban y alegraban de la muerte de Laura Luelmo, la joven profesora zamorana de 26 años que fue asesinada en El Campillo (Huelva). Según informa la Dirección General de la Policía, los detenidos utilizaban varios perfiles de una conocida red social de intercambio de imágenes para publicar los comentarios vejatorios tanto sobre el crimen de la joven como contra sus familiares.
Fue una agente fuera de servicio la que descubrió estas publicaciones el 19 de diciembre, una semana después del asesinato. Posteriormente, los policías descubrieron que los arrestados iban creando distintos perfiles sociales, hasta cinco distintos, conforme eran denunciados por los usuarios y cerrados por la empresa gestora de la red social.
Tras numerosas labores de investigación lograron la identificación de uno de los autores al que detuvieron a finales del pasado mes de marzo en Sevilla, la ciudad donde residía. En abril identificaron al otro varón, que fue arrestado en Salamanca. A ambos les intervinieron sus teléfonos móviles y fueron puestos a disposición judicial como responsables de delitos contra la integridad moral y coacciones.
