Laura Luelmo Hallado el cadáver de una mujer en la zona donde se busca la joven desaparecida en Huelva

Fuentes de la investigación han confirmado, según varios medios, que el cuerpo sin vida es de Laura Luelmo, la profesora zamorana que desapareció el pasado miércoles en la localidad de El Campillo.

15/12/2018.- Efectivos de la Guardia Civil custodian la vivienda de la joven zamorana Laura Lelmo, desaparecida desde el miércoles cuando salió de su casa para practicar deporte, en la localidad de El Campillo (Huelva). EFE/Julián Pérez

Hallado el cadáver de una mujer en la zona donde se busca la joven desaparecida en Huelva

La Guardia Civil, tras la llamada de una persona, ha hallado en los alrededores de la localidad de El Campillo (Huelva), donde había desaparecido Laura Luelmo, la profesora zamorana de 26 años, el cuerpo de una mujer. Fuentes de la investigación han confirmado, según varios medios, que el cuerpo sin vida es de Laura Luelmo

Anteriormente, en declaraciones a los periodistas en la localidad el delegado del Gobierno de Andalucía, Alfonso Rodríguez Gómez de Celis, ha confirmado el hallazgo de un cadáver, el cual "aún no se puede certificar que sea el de Laura".

"A las 12,00 horas ha llamado una persona que estaba paseando por el campo alertando de la localización de un cuerpo, hallazgo que la Guardia Civil ya ha confirmado", ha remarcado Celis.

[Habrá ampliación]

