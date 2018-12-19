Vecinos de El Campillo (Huelva), donde ha sido asesinada la profesora Laura Luelmo, han roto el cordón policial al grito de "asesino" cuando la Guardia civil ha trasladado a Bernardo Montoya a la calle Córdoba de esta localidad donde residían el asesino confeso y la víctima, para reconstruir los hechos.
Agentes de la Guardia Civil se encuentran en la calle Córdoba de El Campillo (Huelva) junto a Bernardo Montoya, el cual ha confesado este miércoles en dependencias de la Guardia Civil de Huelva que es el autor de la muerte de Laura Luelmo, para reconstruir los hechos. Multitud de vecinos se han apostado en la calle, donde residía la víctima y el propio Montoya, para mostrar su indignación por este asesinato e increparlo al grito de asesino.
Así, tras pasar la noche en la Comandancia de la Guardia Civil de Huelva y prestar declaración, ha salido en un coche policial rumbo a El Campillo para realizar una reconstrucción de los hechos.
La Guardia Civil detuvo este martes a Bernardo Montoya, que había salido de prisión el pasado octubre y que tiene antecedentes por asesinato. Tras su detención fue trasladado en un principio a las dependencias de la Guardia Civil de Valverde del Camino pero finalmente ha pasado la noche en la Comandancia de Huelva, donde ha sido interrogado este miércoles por la mañana.
Por su parte, la Guardia Civil trata de esclarecer las 48 horas que, al menos, Laura Luelmo estuvo retenida contra su voluntad antes de morir de un fuerte golpe en la frente propinado por Bernardo Montoya. Según han explicado a Europa Press fuentes de la investigación, el equipo del Servicio de Criminalística de la Guardia Civil está analizando los restos biológicos y las pruebas halladas.
La principal línea de investigación es que la maestra zamorana de 26 años fue retenida entre el 12 de diciembre, el día de su desaparición en El Campillo (Huelva), y el momento en el que la autopsia ha fijado su muerte, entre el 14 y el 15 de diciembre, es decir, entre dos o tres días después. Por su parte, la titular del Juzgado de instrucción número 1 de Valverde del Camino ha decretado el secreto de sumario.
Comentarios
