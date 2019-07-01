Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Lavapiés El Ayuntamiento de Madrid "deja en la calle" a las familias desahuciadas de Argumosa 11

Tras más de cuatro meses en pensiones desde el escandaloso desahucio múltiple del 22 de marzo, el nuevo gobierno de Madrid ha comunicado a las familias de Argumosa 11 que a partir del 1 de julio no seguirá haciéndose cargo del realojo provisional en el que las mantenía.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Fachada del edificio de viviendas de la calle Argumosa, 11, en el barrio de Lavapiés de Madrid.-SINDICATO DE INQUILINAS E INQUILINOS DE MADRID

Fachada del edificio de viviendas de la calle Argumosa, 11, en el barrio de Lavapiés de Madrid.-SINDICATO DE INQUILINAS E INQUILINOS DE MADRID

La historia se repite una vez más. Los inquilinos de la calle Argumosa 11, en el madrileño barrio de Lavapiés, se enfrentan a la amenaza de ser "expulsados" de sus viviendas. Desde la Asamblea Bloques en Lucha denuncian que las familias desahuciadas el pasado 22 de marzo se quedaran en la calle. Unas familias a las que, tras cuatro meses en pensiones, el Ayuntamiento de Madrid les ha comunicado que, a partir del 1 de julio, no se seguirá haciendo cargo del realojo provisional en el que las mantenía.

Con esta decisión, explican desde la Asamblea, el Consistorio "no solo las deja en la calle y les hace sufrir un nuevo desalojo, sino que incumple, además, sus compromisos públicos de mantener el recurso de emergencia hasta hacer efectivo el realojo en viviendas sociales”.

Tras esta decisión, el Ayuntamiento desahucia a las familias por segunda vez 

Por ello, denuncian que, desde la constitución del nuevo gobierno municipal tras las pasadas elecciones del 26 de mayo, "la Asamblea ha intentado sin éxito contactar y mantener una reunión con sus responsables para evitar esta situación".

Así lo afirman en un comunicado, en el que advierten que "ante la total ausencia de respuesta, el mismo lunes 1 de julio a las 11:00 horas iremos con las familias a la calle Mayor 71, sede de los grupos municipales, a exigir que no ejecuten el nuevo desahucio municipal, que no desobedezcan los mandatos de Naciones Unidas y que cumplan de forma inmediata el compromiso asumido por la corporación de realojo en viviendas sociales".

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad