La historia se repite una vez más. Los inquilinos de la calle Argumosa 11, en el madrileño barrio de Lavapiés, se enfrentan a la amenaza de ser "expulsados" de sus viviendas. Desde la Asamblea Bloques en Lucha denuncian que las familias desahuciadas el pasado 22 de marzo se quedaran en la calle. Unas familias a las que, tras cuatro meses en pensiones, el Ayuntamiento de Madrid les ha comunicado que, a partir del 1 de julio, no se seguirá haciendo cargo del realojo provisional en el que las mantenía.
Con esta decisión, explican desde la Asamblea, el Consistorio "no solo las deja en la calle y les hace sufrir un nuevo desalojo, sino que incumple, además, sus compromisos públicos de mantener el recurso de emergencia hasta hacer efectivo el realojo en viviendas sociales”.
Tras esta decisión, el Ayuntamiento desahucia a las familias por segunda vez
Por ello, denuncian que, desde la constitución del nuevo gobierno municipal tras las pasadas elecciones del 26 de mayo, "la Asamblea ha intentado sin éxito contactar y mantener una reunión con sus responsables para evitar esta situación".
Así lo afirman en un comunicado, en el que advierten que "ante la total ausencia de respuesta, el mismo lunes 1 de julio a las 11:00 horas iremos con las familias a la calle Mayor 71, sede de los grupos municipales, a exigir que no ejecuten el nuevo desahucio municipal, que no desobedezcan los mandatos de Naciones Unidas y que cumplan de forma inmediata el compromiso asumido por la corporación de realojo en viviendas sociales".
