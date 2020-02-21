Estás leyendo: Los índices de lectura mejoran en España: el 68,5% de la población se declara lectora

Lectura Los índices de lectura mejoran en España: el 68,5% de la población se declara lectora

Leer es un hábito más frecuente en las mujeres,  según los últimos datos del Barómetro de Hábitos de Lectura y Compra de Libros en España durante 2019.

Una mujer leyendo varios libros. / Pixabay
Los índices de lectura mejoran en España, y el 68,5% de la población se declara lector, un hábito que es más frecuente en las mujeres, y que ha subido un 1,3 puntos respecto en el último año y más de 8 puntos desde 2010.

Estos son algunos de los datos del Barómetro de Hábitos de Lectura y Compra de Libros en España durante 2019 que elabora anualmente la Federación de Gremios de Editores (FGEE) y que ha presentado el ministro de Cultura y Deporte, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, que ha destacado que aunque no se trata de un aumento espectacular, es "constante y esperanzador".

Mujer, universitaria, de área urbana y con 55 años o más es el perfil del lector frecuente en España. Y aunque mejoran las cifras, sigue habiendo un alto porcentaje de población que no lee libros nunca o casi nunca, con un 37,8% de la población.

