Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Lenguaje inclusivo El I Congreso de la Abogacía Independiente rechaza varias propuestas sobre lenguaje inclusivo

Evitar el plural masculino, cambiar denominaciones excluyentes y evitar desigualdades a la hora de contratar empleados eran algunas de las propuestas lanzadas, que han sido rechazadas.  

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un grupo de estudiantes participa en la manifestación del 8M y la huelga feminista en Madrid.-JAIRO VARGAS

Un grupo de estudiantes participa en la manifestación del 8M y la huelga feminista en Madrid.-JAIRO VARGAS

El I Consejo de la Abogacía Independiente ha rechazado una propuesta que pretendía reformar ciertas cuestiones para adaptarse al lenguaje inclusivo que solicitaba una de las ponencias llevadas a cabo durante las jornadas. 

Las jornadas realizadas en el rectorado de la Universidad de Córdoba pretenden identificar y denunciar cuestiones a mejorar en el mundo jurista. Dos abogadas aprovecharon una ponencia para poner de relieve las "experiencias desagradables" que habían experimentado con ciertos hombres de la profesión. 

Entre las demandas se encontraba la propuesta de añadir un artículo en el que se reconociera "la igualdad de trato por edad y género" o obligar a "todo el que ejerza" y tenga personas a su cargo a tener una plantilla equilibrada en cuestiones de género. 

En otras materias, ponían sobre la mesa "algo tan radical como abandonar los términos maternidad y paternidad y sustituirlos por reproducción y cuidados" o equiparar bajas maternales y paternales. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad