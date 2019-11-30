El I Consejo de la Abogacía Independiente ha rechazado una propuesta que pretendía reformar ciertas cuestiones para adaptarse al lenguaje inclusivo que solicitaba una de las ponencias llevadas a cabo durante las jornadas.
Las jornadas realizadas en el rectorado de la Universidad de Córdoba pretenden identificar y denunciar cuestiones a mejorar en el mundo jurista. Dos abogadas aprovecharon una ponencia para poner de relieve las "experiencias desagradables" que habían experimentado con ciertos hombres de la profesión.
Entre las demandas se encontraba la propuesta de añadir un artículo en el que se reconociera "la igualdad de trato por edad y género" o obligar a "todo el que ejerza" y tenga personas a su cargo a tener una plantilla equilibrada en cuestiones de género.
En otras materias, ponían sobre la mesa "algo tan radical como abandonar los términos maternidad y paternidad y sustituirlos por reproducción y cuidados" o equiparar bajas maternales y paternales.
Nos cuesta mucho creer que en el #CongresoR2019 se vote en contra de la igualdad pero ha sucedido. Mostramos nuestro rechazo porque en ALA tenemos muy claro que la justicia será feminista o no será. #AdelanteAbogacia #AbogaciaMachista #R— ALA (@AlaAbog) November 29, 2019
