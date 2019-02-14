Público
Leopardo negro Un leopardo negro, fotografiado en África por primera vez en más de 100 años

Se trata de la primera prueba fehaciente de la existencia de esta inusual especie en el continente desde 1909.

El ejemplar de leopardo negro fotografiado en Kenia. / Will Burrard-Lucas

Han tenido que pasar 100 años para que un ejemplar de leopardo negro sea fotografiado en alta calidad en su hábitat natural, señaló National Geographic en un informe. El fotógrafo británico de naturaleza Will Burrard-Lucas, de 35 años, ha conseguido captar las imágenes de este raro animal mientras estaba en el campo de Laikipia Wilderness Camp, en Kenia, en plena luna llena.

Los leopardos negros deben su color a un fenómeno conocido como melanismo, una mutación genética que oscurece la piel de los portadores. Los investigadores estiman que, en el caso concreto de estos felinos, el melanismo se debe a una mutación del gen 'Agouti Signaling Protein'. "Miré la foto sin entenderlo. No podía creerlo y pasaron algunos días antes de comprender que había logrado mi sueño", publicó en su página personal Burrard-Lucas.

Las instantáneas, conseguidas gracias a cámaras fotográficas con sensores de movimiento, forman parte de un estudio en el que han cooperado investigadores del zoo estadounidense de San Diego. La investigación, liderada por el biólogo Nick Pilfoldcon, ha dado a conocer la aparición del ejemplar en Kenia por primera vez desde 1909, según publicó National Geographic.

