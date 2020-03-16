madridActualizado:
El Cuerpo de Bomberos de Lesbos ha informado de la muerte de una niña de seis años a causa de un fuerte incendio registrado en el campo de refugiados de Moira, el más masificado de la isla griega. Un campamento que al principio fue creado para unas 5.000 personas y que en la actualidad, más de 20.000 refugiados residen en sus instalaciones.
El fuego, que se ha extendido debido al fuerte viento que azota la zona, ha dificultado el trabajo de los bomberos. El incendio ha calcinado numerosos contenedores, tiendas de campaña y refugios hechos de madera.
Los bomberos, que creen que el incendio se produjo de "forma accidental" y que han tardado cerca de una hora en controlarlo, han procedido a desalojar el campo y a todos sus residentes.
El incendio se produce en plena crisis a nivel global por la pandemia de coronavirus, una situación que supone un grave peligro para los refugiados y que ha llevado a organizaciones como Médicos Sin Fronteras (MSF) a pedir la evacuación "urgente" de los campos en las islas griegas.
