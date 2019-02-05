Público
Ley de género El cardenal arzobispo de Valencia critica la "imposición dictatorial" de la ley de género en escuelas

Antonio Cañizares ha hecho estas declaraciones durante la presentación de la campaña "#yoelijo", que pretende movilizar a la sociedad en la defensa de la educación en libertad.

Una mujer firma este martes en la sede de la Facultad de Teología, donde se ha presentado la campaña 'por la educación en libertad' #yoelijo. / EFE

El cardenal arzobispo de Valencia, Antonio Cañizares, ha criticado la "imposición dictatorial" en todos los niveles de la educación de la Ley del Consell valenciana sobre ideología de género, a la que ha calificado de "liberticida" y de "corte estalinista". Cañizares ha hecho estas declaraciones durante la presentación de la campaña "#yoelijo", que pretende movilizar a la sociedad en la defensa de la educación en libertad.

La Ley integral del reconocimiento del derecho a la identidad y expresión de género en la Comunitat Valenciana contempla que los centros escolares que no acaten la ley de transexualidad perderán la ayuda pública y están expuestos a sanciones económicas de hasta 45.000 euros.

A juicio del cardenal arzobispo de Valencia "la amenaza más grande que en estos momentos tiene la humanidad es la de la enseñanza de género, de la ideología de género. Es gravísimo y nos conduce al deterioro de nuestra humanidad, sin hombres no hay convivencia ni enseñanza humana y humanizadora".

Cañizares considera "gravísima" la actuación en todos los niveles de educación de una "ley liberticida, de corte estalinista por parte de las Cortes Valencianas que impone dictatorialmente una ideología de género y penaliza claramente instituciones escolares de diversos niveles e incluso a las familias afectadas". 

