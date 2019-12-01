Público
Leyes antiabortistas Ultras de Ohio reclaman un método salvaje para abortar que pone en peligro la vida de las mujeres

Ohio forma parte de los estados que intentan implantar medidas radicales, donde Luisiana lidera el movimiento tras aprobar "la ley del latido". 

Una mujer vestida como sierva sostiene un letrero que dice "Confíe en las mujeres" en protesta por el proyecto de ley de 'heartbeat' contra el aborto en Georgia | REUTERS/ Elijah Nouvelage

Un proyecto de ley para prohibir el aborto en Ohio, EEUU, requiere que los médicos "reimplanten un embarazo ectópico" en el útero de una mujer para evitar cargos penales por practicar el aborto. Este procedimiento es imposible de llevar a cabo, ademas de que supondría un grave riesgo para la vida de las mujeres. 

Un embarazo ectópico es el que se produce fuera del útero, una de las causas principales de aborto. El feto se empieza a desarrollar en un lugar que no es apto para su gestación y puede producir hemorragias internas en la mujer, por lo que la medicina interviene para realizar una interrupción en el proceso y evitar la muerte de la gestante. 

Tal y como apuntan varios medios, no hay motivos para realizar de manera voluntaria un "embarazo ectópico". Esta es la segunda ocasión en la que profesionales médicos se han pronunciado y han transmitido a los legisladores de Ohio que la propuesta no es viable, según informa The Guardian

El proyecto de ley contempla también penas de cárcel para los que realicen abortos, algo que ha sido muy criticado a través de redes sociales. Ohio forma parte de los estados que intentan implantar medidas antiabortistas, donde Luisiana lidera el movimiento tras aprobar "la ley del latido", una ley que prohíbe que las mujeres aborten a partir de las seis semanas de embarazo. 

