El Ayuntamiento de Granada, conformado por el PP y Ciudadanos, ha pintado de negro los semáforos que tenían plasmada la bandera arcoíris, colores del orgullo LGTBI.
"Se pliegan a los deseos de Vox", ha denunciado el PSOE desde su cuenta de Twitter local. De esta manera, Luis Salvador, alcalde de Granada y miembro de Ciudadanos, ha sido acusado de ceder ante las proclamas del partido ultraderechista.
El concejal del Ayuntamiento de Granada, César Díaz, responsable de la gestión, ha asegurado que "se planteará pintarlo de otros colores si se da el caso de que hay que repintarlos", según recoge La Vanguardia.
La última vergüenza protagonizada por el bipartito. Luís Salvador y Sebastián Pérez se pliegan a los deseos de VOX. Borran la bandera arcoíris de los semáforos de #Granada— PSOE Granada Capital (@granadapsoe) November 30, 2019
