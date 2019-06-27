Público
LGTBI Asociaciones LGTBI critican el premio de Transexualia a Ignacio Aguado 

Desde Transexualia, han defendido que el grupo parlamentario de Ciudadanos participó "activamente" en la elaboración de la Ley de transexualidad de la Comunidad de Madrid.

Aguado, galardonado con el Premio Transexualia 2019 por su defensa de los derechos LGTBI. Europa Press

Asociaciones LGTBI como FELGTB y el colectivo COGAM de Madrid han criticado el premio de Transexualia al portavoz de Ciudadanos en la Asamblea de Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, ya que consideran que el partido no ha hecho "lo necesario" para impulsar la aplicación de la ley de transexualidad de la región.

Aguado recibe este jueves el premio de la Asociación Española de Transexuales Transexualia, que reconoce de esta manera "su defensa de los derechos LGTBI".

La presidenta de la Federación Estatal de Lesbianas, Gays, Transexuales y Bisexuales de España (FELGTB), Eugenia Sangil, ha expresado su disconformidad con la cesión de este premio, que califica de "hipócrita".

"No es el momento oportuno para hacer entrega de este premio a un partido como Ciudadanos", asegura García de Merlo

En su opinión, desde el Gobierno regional del PP, que durante la pasada legislatura ha estado sostenido por Ciudadanos, "no se ha hecho lo necesario para impulsar la Ley de Identidad y Expresión de Género e Igualdad Social y no Discriminación de la Comunidad de Madrid".

Por su parte, la presidenta de COGAM, Carmen García de Merlo, alega que "no es el momento oportuno para hacer entrega de este premio a un partido como Ciudadanos" por su "falta de compromiso" con el colectivo.

La diputada del PSOE-M Carla Antonelli, muy comprometida con el colectivo LGTBI por su condición de transexual, cree que "ni se entiende ni se comprende este premio a Ciudadanos en un momento en que se ha desnudado políticamente y está pactando con Vox en toda España".

Desde Transexualia, han defendido que el grupo parlamentario de Ciudadanos participó "activamente" en la elaboración de la Ley de transexualidad de la Comunidad de Madrid.

Además de Aguado, este jueves recibirán los premios Transexualia entre otros el escritor Luis Antonio de Villena y Alba Palacios, la primera mujer transexual federada como futbolista en España.

