Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido este jueves a un hombre como presunto autor de la muerte del activista LGTB Fernando Lumbreras, quien el pasado mes de diciembre fue hallado en su casa de Valencia con signos de violencia.
Según han informado a EFE fuentes policiales, se ha decretado el secreto del sumario y continúan las investigaciones para el total esclarecimiento de los hechos.
El cadáver de Lumbreras, de 60 años, fue encontrado el pasado 5 de diciembre maniatado y con golpes por todo el cuerpo en su domicilio de la calle de Julián Peña de la capital valenciana, donde al parecer vivía solo. Entonces, los investigadores encargados del caso de su muerte descartaron la homofobia como causa de su fallecimiento.
Fernando Lumbreras, natural de Melilla, fue uno de los primeros coordinadores del colectivo de lesbianas, gays, trans y bisexuales Lambda en la ciudad de Valencia y un pionero en la defensa de los derechos LGTB.
