La decisión se produce después de la mediación a favor de la joven por parte de la Generalitat.

Una mujer nada en una competición de natación./ Pixabay
barcelona

Actualizado:

EFE

La niña transexual de 8 años que no podía competir con su equipo femenino de natación porque en su DNI consta que su sexo es masculino, podrá competir en la categoría femenina tras un acuerdo de la junta directiva de la Federación Catalana de Natación (FCN) y la mediación de la Dirección General de Igualdad de la Generalitat.

Según ha explicado a Efe la directora general de Igualdad, Mireia Mata, tras varias reuniones con el Consell Català de l'Esport y la FCN, esta última ha estado de acuerdo en hacer una excepción a su normativa y tomar en consideración el nombre de la niña, que sí está cambiado en su tarjeta sanitaria y en su DNI, en vez de fijarse en el sexo que consta en el registro civil.

Mata ha agradecido el gesto de la Federación Catalana de Natación, que siempre se mostró proclive a buscar una solución para la menor, y ha avanzado que trabajan en un protocolo para adaptar las normativas de la federaciones deportivas a los casos de transexualidad que no se contemplan en las viejas legislaciones. EFE

